Aug 12, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Innovative Solutions & Support Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Geoffrey Hedrick. Please go ahead.
Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO
Good morning. This is Geoff Hedrick. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, current business conditions and outlook for the coming year. Joining me are: Shahram Askarpour, our President; and Rell Winand, our CFO.
Before I begin, I'd like Rell to o read the safe harbor message.
Relland M. Winand - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - Company Secretary & CFO
Thank you, Geoff, and good morning, everyone. I would remind our listeners that certain matters discussed in the conference call today, including new products and operational and financial results for future periods are forward-lookin
Q3 2021 Innovative Solutions and Support Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...