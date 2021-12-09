Dec 09, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Good morning. This is Geoff Hedrick. I'm Chairman of the Board. Joining me today are Rell Winand, our CFO; and Shahram Askarpour, our President. We will discuss the fourth quarter performance for fiscal 2021 and the 2021 completion.



I would like to turn it over to Rell for the safe harbor message. Rell?



Relland M. Winand - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - Company Secretary & CFO



Thank you, Geoff, and good morning, everyone. I would remind our listeners that certain matters discussed in the conference call today, including new products and operational and financial results for future periods are forward-looking statement