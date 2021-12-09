Dec 09, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Innovative Solutions and Support Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Geoffrey Hedrick. Please go ahead.
Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO
Good morning. This is Geoff Hedrick. I'm Chairman of the Board. Joining me today are Rell Winand, our CFO; and Shahram Askarpour, our President. We will discuss the fourth quarter performance for fiscal 2021 and the 2021 completion.
I would like to turn it over to Rell for the safe harbor message. Rell?
Relland M. Winand - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - Company Secretary & CFO
Thank you, Geoff, and good morning, everyone. I would remind our listeners that certain matters discussed in the conference call today, including new products and operational and financial results for future periods are forward-looking statement
Q4 2021 Innovative Solutions and Support Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 09, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...