Aug 11, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Innovative Solutions & Support Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Shahram Askarpour. Please go ahead.
Shahram Askarpour - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Good morning. This is Shahram Askarpour, Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Solutions & Support. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and business conditions and outlook for coming years.
Joining me is Mike Linacre, our new CFO, who joined us in July upon Relland's retirement. We are excited to welcome Mike to IS&S. Mike not only has extensive financial experience in manufacturing environment, but he also has a strong track record of driving results. Before we begin, I'd like Mike to read the safe harbor statement.
Michael Linacre - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - CFO
Thank you, Shahram, and
