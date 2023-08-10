Aug 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Innovative Solutions & Support Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Shahram Askarpour, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Shahram Askarpour - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. This is Shahram Askarpour, Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Solutions & Support. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, current business conditions and outlook for the coming year. Joining me is Mike Linacre, our CFO.



Before we begin, I'd like Mike to read the safe harbor statement.



Michael Linacre - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Shahram, and good morning, everyone. I would remind our listeners that certain matters discussed in the conference call today, including new products and operational and financial results for future periods, are