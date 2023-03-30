Q4 2022 iSun Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good morning. We are pleased to welcome you to iSun's conference call, where we will discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.



Jeffrey Peck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the overall solar energy landscape and how our broad solar platform addresses opportunities there today, along with our outlook for 2023. John Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results and operating performance. After our prepared remarks, we will open the lines to address any questions.



As a reminder, the earnings release that was issued this morning, and which can be found on iSun's investor website at