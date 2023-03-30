Mar 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the iSun Energy fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mary Conway. You may begin.
Mary Conway - Conway Communications - IR
Thank you, operator, and good morning. We are pleased to welcome you to iSun's conference call, where we will discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.
Jeffrey Peck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the overall solar energy landscape and how our broad solar platform addresses opportunities there today, along with our outlook for 2023. John Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results and operating performance. After our prepared remarks, we will open the lines to address any questions.
As a reminder, the earnings release that was issued this morning, and which can be found on iSun's investor website at
Q4 2022 iSun Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...