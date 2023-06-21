iSun Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 21, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Jeffrey Peck - iSun, Inc. - CEO, Chairman, & President



Good afternoon. And welcome to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of iSun, Inc. I am Jeffrey Peck, Chairman, CEO, and President of iSun. Thank you for joining us today. We are excited to be hosting our virtual 2023 annual meeting, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of our stockholders.



We have a number of stockholders attending via the web portal. The polls are now open if you intend to vote and have not already done so. You must submit your vote now in order for it to be counted. We will not accept ballots, proxies, revocations, or changes after the closing of the polls.



If you have already submitted your vote by proxy and do not wish to change your vote, you do not need to vote now. And your shares will be voted as previously instructed. It is now 2 PM Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, June 21. And this meeting is officially convened and called to order.



The company has appointed Jim Raitt of American Election Services to act as the Inspector of Election. Jim is with us today and has