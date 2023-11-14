Q3 2023 iSun Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Mary Conway - Conway Communications - IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning. We are pleased to welcome you to iSun's conference call where we will discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023. Jeffrey Peck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on our operating performance in the quarter, along with reviewing our outlook for 2023. John Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the third quarter 2023 financial results. After our prepared remarks today, we will open the lines to address any questions.



As a reminder, the earnings release that was issued this morning and which can be found on iSun's Investor website at