Feb 21, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the informative call on realigned business segmentation.



Today's call is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Rebecca Hussey. Please go ahead.



Rebecca Hussey - Itron, Inc. - Manager of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Itron's informational call on the realigned business segmentation.



Today, we posted historical financial results for the 3 new segments Device Solutions, Networked Solutions and Outcomes from 2016 through the third quarter of 2018 on Itron's website. Also, a presentation is available to accompany our remarks on this call, available through the webcast; and on our corporate website, under the investor relations tab.



On the call today, we have Ken Gianella, Itron's Vice President, Investor Relations; and Chris Hartman, Vice President, Global Financial Planning and Analysis. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to take questions using the process the operator described.



Before I turn the call over to Ken, please le