Q4 2018 Itron Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Itron, Inc. Year-end and Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to hand things over to Mr. Ken Gianella. Please go ahead, sir.



Kenneth P. Gianella - Itron, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Itron's Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. We issued a press release earlier today announcing our results. The press release includes replay information about today's call. A presentation to accompany our remarks on this call is also available through the webcast and on our corporate website under the Investor Relations tab.



On our call today, we have Philip Mezey, Itron's President and Chief Executive Officer; Joan Hooper, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Tom Deitrich, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to take questions using the process the operator described.



Before I turn the call over to