Itron Inc at Raymond James Webinar Transcript

Jun 18, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Pavel S. Molchanov - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Energy Analyst



Good morning, everybody, or good afternoon, depending on where you are. My name is Pavel Molchanov, energy analyst at Raymond James, and welcome to today's webinar with management from Itron, ticker ITRI. With us on this call is the CFO, Joan Hooper; and Ken Gianella, VP of Investor Relations. So we'll start off by having a series of questions from my end to Joan and Ken. And then we will open it up to Q&A from all of you dialing in.



As a reminder, we are using Zoom for the Q&A. So if you would like to ask a question, please use the Q&A function in your Zoom screen. Type in your question and I will be glad to ask it on your behalf in the latter half of this call.



So to start off, I'm actually not going to open with a COVID-related question, as tempting as it may be. I want to look at really big picture first. So right now, approximately 70% of the electric meters in North America, and I think it's a similar percentage in Europe are smart meters or automated meters. Do you think it's r