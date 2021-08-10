Aug 10, 2021 / 05:15PM GMT

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us here at Oppenheimer's 24th Annual Technology Conference. My name is Noah Kaye; I am a managing director in Oppenheimer's sustainable growth and resource optimization practice. We're very pleased to welcome back to the conference the management team of Itron, CEO Tom Deitrich; CFO Joan Hooper; VP of IR and ESG strategy, Ken Gianella. To all of you, welcome and thanks for being here.



Tom Deitrich - Itron, Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Noah. We are indeed delighted to be here. I thought I'd start with a couple of opening remarks and then happy to take the discussion anywhere it goes.



But for those who may not be as familiar with Itron, the picture on the screen gives you a one-slide snapshot of the Company. We are a leader in the industrial IOT space. We primarily work with utilities and cities around the globe. Our products and services are really designed at robust communication measurement and insight into what's actually happening a