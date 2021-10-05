Itron Inc Investor Day (Virtual) Transcript

Oct 05, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Kenneth P. Gianella - Itron, Inc. - VP of IR



Hello. Hello, and welcome to Itron's 2021 Investor Day. My name is Ken Gianella, I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations. I'd like to welcome you to this year's Investor Day.



Next slide, please. So as we begin here, I'd like to begin -- to remind everyone of our forward-looking statements. For what we're going to say today, Itron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements in this presentation after the date it is made. We caution that all forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and could cause the company's actual results in the future to differ from what we're saying today.



So with that, next slide, please. I would like to introduce the speakers that we're going to have today. Out of -- this is virtual today. And so out of the Austin office, we're going to have our President and CEO, Tom Deitrich; our Senior Vice President and CFO, Joan Hooper; as well as our Senior Vice President of Device Solutions, Justin Patrick; along with John Marcolini, our Senior VP of N