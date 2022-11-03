Q3 2022 Itron Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Itron Incorporate Quarter 3 2022 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to the Vice President, Investor Relations, Kenneth Gianella. Please go ahead, sir.



Kenneth P. Gianella - Itron, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Itron's third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. We issued a press release earlier today announcing our results. The press release includes replay information about today's call. A presentation to accompany our remarks on this call is also available through the webcast and on our corporate website under the Investor Relations tab.



On the call today, we have Tom Deitrich, Itron's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joan Hooper, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to take questions using the process the operator described.



Before I turn the call over to Tom, please let me remind you of our non-GAAP financial presenta