Q4 2022 Itron Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

David Means -



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Itron's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today, we have Tom Deitrich, Itron's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joan Hooper, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



On the call today, we have Tom Deitrich, Itron's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joan Hooper, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to take questions using the process the operator described. Before I turn the call over to Tom, please let me remind you of our non-GAAP financial prese