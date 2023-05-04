Q1 2023 Itron Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Itron's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Tom Deitrich, Itron's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joan Hooper, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review Itron's first quarter results and provide a general business update and outlook.



Before Tom begins, a reminder that our earnings release and financial pr