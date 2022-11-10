Q3 2022 Iterum Therapeutics PLC Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



ITRM.OQ - Iterum Therapeutics PLC

Q3 2022 Iterum Therapeutics PLC Earnings Call

Nov 10, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* >>Louise Barrett - Chief Legal Officer

* >>Corey Fishman - CEO

* >>Judith Matthews - CFO

* >>Antonio Arce - H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Iterum Therapeutics Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call. My name is Maxine, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Louise Barrett, SVP of Legal Affairs to begin. Louise, please go ahead when you're ready.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

>>Louise Barrett - Chief Legal Of