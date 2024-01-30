Jan 30, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everybody, and welcome to the Iterum Therapeutics P3 REASSURE clinical trial results. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. (Operator Instructions)



It's now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Louise Barrett, Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs.



Louise Barrett Iterum Therapeutics PLC-SVP - Legal Affairs



Thank you, Drew. Good morning and welcome to the Iterum Therapeutics Phase 3 REASSURE clinical trial results conference call. A press release with our top end results was issued earlier this morning and can be found on our website.



The press release also the link to the webcast. And if you're not using the webcast, the slides will be referencing are available on our website, www.iterumtx.com under the heading Investors and Events and Presentations. And also filed as an exhibit to our current report on Form 8-K filed this morning with the SEC.



We are joined this morning by our Chief Executive Officer, Core