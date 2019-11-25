Q3 2019 Ituran Location and Control Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentleman, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ituran's Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



You should have all received by now the company's press release. If you've not received it, please contact Ituran's Investor Relations team at GK Investor & Public Relations at 1 (646) 688-3559 or view it in the News section of the company's website, www.ituran.co.il.



I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Kenny Green of GK Investor Relations. Mr. Green, would you like to begin?



Kenny Green;GK Investor&Public Relations;CFO and Founder -



Thank you, operator. Good day, to all of you and welcome to Ituran's conference call to discuss the third quarter 2019 results. I would like to thank Ituran's management for hosting this conference call.



With me on the call today are Mr. Eyal Sheratzky, CEO; Mr. Udi Mizrahi, Deputy CEO and VP F