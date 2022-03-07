Mar 07, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing-by. Welcome to the Ituran Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. You should have all received by now the company's press release. If you have not received it, please contact Ituran's Investor Relations' Team at GK Investor and Public Relations at 1-212-378-8040 or view it in the News section of the company's website, www.ituran.co.il. I will now like to hand over the call to Mr. Ehud Helft of GK Investor Relations. Mr. Helft, would you like to begin?
Ehud Helft -
Yes. Thank you, operator. Good day to all of you and welcome to Ituran's conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. I would like to thank Ituran management for hosting this conference call. With me today on the call are Mr. Eyal Sheratzky, the Co-CEO; Mr. Udi Mizrahi, Deputy CEO and VP Finance; and Mr. Eli Kamer, CFO of Ituran. Eyal will begin with a summary of the quarter results, followed by El
Q4 2021 Ituran Location and Control Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 07, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...