Nov 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Brian Balchin - Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC - Analyst



Good morning. Welcome to the Jefferies Healthcare Conference. I'm Brian Balchin, European pharma and biotech analyst at Jefferies. And it's my pleasure to be hosting Frédéric Cren, CEO of Inventiva. So I think we'll just kick off with a small presentation before then going to Q&A.



Frédéric Cren - Inventiva - CEO & Co-Founder



Great. Thank you. I'm Frédéric, I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Inventiva. Very nice to see you all here. So before the fireside, I just thought we are going to present a couple of slides. Of course, the disclaimer and the forward-looking statements.



So about Inventiva. So what is important? We have a Phase III asset in NASH with extremely str