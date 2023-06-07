Inventiva SA at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 - Jun 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Lucy Codrington - Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC - Analyst



Good morning, and welcome to the final day of the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Lucy Codrington. I'm one of the European pharma and biotech analysts based in London. It's my pleasure to introduce FrÃ©dÃ©ric Cren, the CEO of Inventiva, who, alongside Dr. Michael Cooreman, the CMO, are going to participate in a fireside chat. But before that, FrÃ©dÃ©ric is going to give us a quick introduction.



FrÃ©dÃ©ric Cren - Inventiva SA - Chairman of the Board, CEO, Co-Founder, Member of the Executive Committee



All right. Thank you, Lucy. So very quickly, I'm FrÃ©dÃ©ric. I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Inventiva, and I'll be making forward-looking statements. So if y