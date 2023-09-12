Sep 12, 2023 / NTS GMT
Thomas Hoffman - H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC - Moderator
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us at the H.C. Wainwright 25th annual global investment conference. For our next presentation, we have Inventiva. And with us today is Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, FrÃ©dÃ©ric Cren. FrÃ©d, very happy to have you join us today. Thank you.
FrÃ©dÃ©ric Cren - Inventiva S.A. - Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder
Thank you, Thomas. While I run you in 20 minute. We're currently Inventiva. So we're a French company, and we'll be talking about NASH today. So I'll be making forward-looking statements. So please have a look at that, our regulatory documentation available on our website.
So Inventivas, three key takeaways. So first one, we have a great asset called lanifibranor, great Phase IIb data, which I will present. It's currently ongoing a Phase III with data, which we are planning to release in the second half of '25. And that data or case, the trial is designed to allow us to file for accelerated approval in the US.
