Q4 2019 Intevac Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Intevac's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded today, January 29, 2020.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Claire McAdams, Investor Relations of Intevac. Please go ahead.



Claire McAdams - Intevac, Inc. - IR Counsel



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Intevac's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, which ended on December 28. In addition to discussing the company's recent results, we will provide financial guidance for the first quarter of 2020 and outlook looking forward.



Joining me on today's call are Wendell Blonigan, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Moniz, Chief Financial Officer. Wendell will start with a review of each of our businesses and our current outlook, then Jim will review fourth quarter results and discuss our outlook before turning the call over to Q&A.



I'd like to remind everyone that