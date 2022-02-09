Q4 2021 Intevac Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Intevac's Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And please note that this conference call is being recorded today, February 9, 2022. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Claire McAdams, Investor Relations for Intevac. Please go ahead.



Claire McAdams - Intevac, Inc. - IR Counsel



Thank you, John, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Intevac's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, which ended on January 1, 2022. In addition to discussing the company's recent results, we will discuss our outlook looking forward.



Joining me on today's call are Nigel Hunton, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Moniz, Chief Financial Officer. Nigel will begin with his prepared remarks, then Jim will review our financial results before turning the call over to Q&A.



I'd like to remind everyone that today's conference call contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding f