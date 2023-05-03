Q1 2023 Intevac Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Claire McAdams - Intevac, Inc. - IR Counsel



Thank you, Irene, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Intevac's financial results for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on April 1. In addition to discussing the company's recent results, we will provide financial guidance for the second quarter of 2023 and our outlook looking forward.



Joining me on today's call are Nigel Hunton, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Moniz, Chief Financial Officer. Nigel will start with a review of each of our businesses and our current outlook, then Jim will review first quarter results and discuss our financial outlook before turning the call over to Q&A.



I'd like to remind everyone that today's conference call c