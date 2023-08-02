Q2 2023 Intevac Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Thank you, Maria, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Intevac's financial results for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on July 1. In addition to discussing the company's recent results, we will discuss our outlook looking forward.



Joining me on today's call are Nigel Hunton, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Moniz, Chief Financial Officer. Nigel will begin with his prepared remarks, then Jim will review our financial results before turning the call over to Q&A.



I'd like to remind everyone that today's conference call contains certain forward-looking statements