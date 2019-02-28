Johnson Outdoors Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Helen P. Johnson-Leipold - Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, everyone. I see a lot of friendly faces, that's a good thing. I'll introduce myself, I'm Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Outdoors. On behalf of the Board of Directors and our management of the company, welcome to our Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



The meeting is now called to order. Annual reports and proxy statements were issued to shareholders in January. You can also get copies here today. We will start with some official business. Dave Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, will then review our fiscal 2019 financial result and first quarter 2019 performance. Following that, I'll discuss key priorities for sustained profitable growth.



And before we get started, let me introduce our Board of Directors, my executive team and some guests. First, our outside directors who bring a wealth of experience and provide invaluable insights. Please stand when I call your name. Mr. Tom Pyle, Chairman of The Pyle Group, who is Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Outside