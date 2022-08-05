Q3 2022 Johnson Outdoors Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Johnson Outdoors Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call will be led by Helen Johnson-Leipold, Johnson Outdoors' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Also on the call is David Johnson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



(Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. Your participation implies consent to our recording the call. If you do not agree to these terms, simply drop off the line.



I would now like to turn the call over to Pat Penman from Johnson Outdoors. Please go ahead, Ms. Penman.



Patricia G. Penman - Johnson Outdoors Inc. - VP of Global Marketing Services & Communication



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our discussion of Johnson Outdoors' results for the 2022 fiscal third quarter. If you need a copy of today's news release, it is available on our website at www.johnsonoutdoors.com under Investor Relations.



I also need to remind you that this conference c