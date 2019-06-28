Q4 2019 Jerash Holdings (US) Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 28, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Matthew Kreps - Darrow Associates Inc. - MD of IR



Thank you. And good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Jerash Holdings Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2019 Results Call. With me today on the call are Rich Shaw, Chief Financial Officer; and Karl Brenza, Head of U.S. Operations.



Before we begin, a quick reminder about forward-looking statements made during the course of this call. Statements made by Jerash management during the course of this conference call that are not historical facts are considered to be forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for such forward-looking statements.