May 05, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the James River Group Q1 2021 Earnings Call. My name is John, and I'll your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note the conference is being recorded. And I will now turn the call over to Sarah Doran, Chief Financial Officer. Sarah, you may begin.
Sarah Casey Doran - James River Group Holdings, Ltd. - CFO
Thank you, John. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the James River Group First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current beliefs, intentions, expectations and assumptions that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in the earnings release and Risk Factors section of our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other reports and filings we made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statem
Q1 2021 James River Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...