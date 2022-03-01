Q4 2021 James River Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Brett Shirreffs - James River Group Holdings, Ltd. - SVP of Investments & IR



Thank you, Didi. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the James River Group Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.



During our call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current beliefs, intentions, expectations and assumptions that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in yesterday's earnings release and the risk factors of our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other reports and filings w