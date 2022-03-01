Mar 01, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the James River Group Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Brett Shirreffs, Head of Investor Relations, and please go ahead.
Brett Shirreffs - James River Group Holdings, Ltd. - SVP of Investments & IR
Thank you, Didi. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the James River Group Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.
During our call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current beliefs, intentions, expectations and assumptions that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in yesterday's earnings release and the risk factors of our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other reports and filings w
Q4 2021 James River Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 01, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...