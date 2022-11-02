Q3 2022 James River Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Brett Shirreffs - James River Group Holdings, Ltd. - Senior VP of Finance, Investments & Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the James River Group Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current beliefs, intentions, expectations and assumptions that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in yesterday's earnings release and the risk factors of our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other reports and filings we've made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.