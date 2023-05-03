May 03, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's -- and welcome to the James River Group Q1 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you. I'd now like to welcome Brett Shirreffs, Head of Investor Relations, to begin the conference. Over to you.
Brett Shirreffs - James River Group Holdings, Ltd. - Senior VP of Finance, Investments & Head of IR
Thanks, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the James River Group First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current beliefs, intentions, expectations, and assumptions that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause results -- actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in yesterday's earnings release and the risk factors of our most recent Form 10-K and other reports and filings we have made with the Se
Q1 2023 James River Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 03, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
