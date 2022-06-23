Jasper Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 23, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Ron Martell - Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Board of Directors and all my colleagues at Jasper Therapeutics, I'd like to welcome you to the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders of Jasper Therapeutics.



I am Ronald Martell, the company's Chief Executive Officer and President. At this time, I call the meeting to order. I am pleased to conduct our meeting virtually via the Internet.



The company's Board of Directors has appointed me to act as Chairman of this meeting. Jeet Mahal, the company's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will act as Secretary of this meeting. I would also like to introduce Jeff [Vecnick], a partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, our independent registered public accounting firm. During the question-and-answer period of today's session, Jeff will be available to answer any appropriate questions you may have concerning the independent audit.



The Board of Directors has appointed Henry Farrell of Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company to act as the Inspector of the Elections for this m