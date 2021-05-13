Coffee Holding Co Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Andrew Gordon - Coffee Holding Co., Inc. - President, Chairman, CEO



Good afternoon. I am Andrew Gordon, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Coffee Holding Company. I'd like to welcome everyone listening to our annual meeting of shareholders being held this year by remote communications. I would like to take a moment to thank each employee and each director for their continued hard work over the last year.



During this annual meeting, we will be taking the formal steps necessary to vote on and approve the proposals set forth in our proxy statement. I will also provide a brief summary of our business. Before I begin the formal portion of the meeting, I would like to take the opportunity to introduce our Board members: Gerard DeCapua, Barry Knepper, John Rotelli, Daniel