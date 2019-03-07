Q4 2018 Joint Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to The Joint Corp.'s Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.



Kirsten F. Chapman - Lippert/Heilshorn&Associates - Inc. - MD and Principal



Thank you, Lauren. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Kirsten Chapman of LHA Investor Relations. On the call today, President and CEO Peter Holt will review our fourth quarter 2018 operating metrics and our growth strategy. CFO Jake Singleton will detail our financial performance and 2019 guidance, then Peter will close with our long-term vision and open the call for questions.



Please note, we are using a slide presentation that can be found at ir.thejoint.com/events. Today, after the close of market, The Joint issued its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. If you do not already have a copy of thi