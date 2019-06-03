Joint Corp Investor Day Transcript

Jun 03, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Peter D. Holt - The Joint Corp. - CEO, President & Director



Okay. Can you hear me now? Excellent. All right. Sorry about that. So we welcome all of you for attending. This is the first time we've done this event and we're really excited about it. The video we just saw was actually a piece that we used to launch our national conference. And we just completed our national conference a couple of weeks ago, brought all of our franchisees together to do exactly what our narrator was telling you, and we had almost 90 -- well we had 92% attendance of the representation in our network. Now in franchising, I've actually never had that high of attendance at a national conference, so that gives you a sense of the engagement, the excitement, the energy of where this organization is going and we're going to talk about that today.



But I want to talk about a couple of housekeeping roles -- or, rules. Number one that we do have here Wi-Fi access available, go to Marriott conference and then the code is IN2019. So for any of you who want to get on Wi-F