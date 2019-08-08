Q2 2019 Joint Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to The Joint Corp. Second Quarter of 2019 Results Conference Call.



Today, President and CEO, Peter Holt, will review our operating metrics and our growth strategy; CFO, Jake Singleton, will discuss our financial performance; and Peter will close with our long-term vision and open the call for questions.



Please note we're using a slide presentation that can be found on the Investor Relations section of The Joint's website. Today, after the close of the market, The Joint Corp. issued its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. If you do not already have a copy of this press release, it can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



As provided on Slide 2. Please be advised, today's discussion includes forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our strategy, future operations, future financial position and plans and objectives of management.



Throughout today's discussion, we'll present some important factors relating to our business that could affect these forward-looking statement