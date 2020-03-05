Q4 2019 Joint Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to The Joint Corp. Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Julie Cimino, LHA Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Julie Cimino;LHA Investor Relations;Account Executive -



Thank you, Katherine. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Julie Cimino of LHA Investor Relations. On the call today, President and CEO, Peter Holt, will review our fourth quarter and year-end 2019 operating metrics and our growth strategy. CFO, Jake Singleton, will detail our financial performance and provide 2020 guidance. Then Peter will close with our long-term vision and open the call for questions.



Please note, we are using a slide presentation that can be found on the Investor Relations section of the website. Today, after the close of the market, The Joint Corp. issued its financial results for the