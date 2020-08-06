Q2 2020 Joint Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Joint Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Moriah Shilton. Thank you. Ma'am, please begin.



Moriah Shilton - LHA Investor Relations - SVP



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Moriah Shilton of LHA Investor Relations. On the call today, President and CEO, Peter Holt, will review our second quarter and provide an update of the business. CFO, Jake Singleton, will detail our financial results. Then Peter will close with a summary and open the call for questions. Please note, we are using a slide presentation that can be found at ir.thejoint.com/events.



Today, after the close of the market, The Joint Corp. issued its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. If you do not already have a copy of this press release, it can be found in the Investor Relations sectio