Q1 2022 Joint Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

David Barnard;LHA Investor Relations -



Good afternoon, everyone. This is David Barnard with LHA Investor Relations. On the call today, President and CEO, Peter Holt, will review our first quarter 2022 performance metrics and provide an update on the business. CFO, Jake Singleton, will detail our financial results and guidance. Then Peter will close with a summary and open the call for questions.



Today, after the close of market, The Joint Corp. issued its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. If you not already have a copy of this press release, it