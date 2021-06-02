Yumanity Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Louis Larsen -



Welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc.'s Stockholders. I would now like to introduce our first presenter, Tony Coles, Chairman of the Board of Yumanity Therapeutics, who will also act as Chairman of this meeting.



N. Anthony Coles - Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, and good morning to all attending. Before I call the meeting to order, I'd also like to welcome our Board of Directors. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to help better position Yumanity Therapeutics for the future. Their expertise covers various sectors, and we appreciate their continued guidance.



We'd like to welcome directors: Patricia Allen; David Arkowitz; Kim Drapkin; Richard Heyman; Jeffery Kelly; Cecil Pickett; Lynne Zydowsky; and our CEO, Richard Peters. Paulash Mohsen will act as Secretary of the meeting and we are also joined today by representatives from Goodwin Procter, our external legal counsel and PricewaterhouseCoopers, our independent auditors.



The meeting will now officially com