Kineta Inc KOL Event (Virtual) Transcript

Dec 05, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the Kineta KOL event. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this event is being recorded and a replay will be made available after the event on the Kineta website.



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Jacques Bouchy, EVP of Investor Relations and Business Development at Kineta. Please go ahead, sir.



Jacques Bouchy Kineta - Inc. - EVP, IR & Business Development



Thank you, Sarah, and good morning from Seattle, Washington and to those of you joining us on the West Coast, and good afternoon to all of those you've joining from around the rest of the country. I'm Jacques Bouchy, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development in Kineta. I'd like to welcome you and thank you for joining us for today's KOL event to discuss VISTA, KVA12123, and initial results from our VISTA-101 clinical trial.



It is my distinct pleasure to introduce you our two key opinion leaders who will be joining our call today. First, Dr. Michael Curran is an Associate Professor of Immunology at the MD Ande