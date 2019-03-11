Mar 11, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to Kala Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Mary Reumuth, Chief Financial Officer for Kala Pharmaceuticals. Please proceed.
Mary Reumuth - Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer
Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from the company are Mark Iwicki, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kim Brazzell, Chief Medical Officer; Todd Bazemore, Chief Operating Officer; and Hongming Chen, Chief Scientific Officer. Today's call is being webcast live, and the webcast link can be found in the Investors & Media section on the Kala corporate website. Today's call is also being recorded, and an archived recording will be available on our website, as indicated by our press release.
During this call, we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted acco
Q4 2018 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 11, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...