Jan 15, 2020 / 07:30PM GMT

Christopher Z. Neyor - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Chris Neyor from the U.S. pharma team at JPMorgan, and I'm glad to introduce Kala Pharmaceuticals and CEO, Mark Iwicki, here with us today. Kala has 2 exciting products in the dry eye space on its AMPPLIFY platform or rather in the ophthalmology space. That's INVELTYS for postsurgical pain and inflammation launched in 2019 and EYSUVIS for acute dry eye with the pivotal Phase III reading out in 1Q 2020.



We're going to have a presentation from Mark, and then we'll be following up with a breakout session in Elizabethan C next door.



With that, I'll hand it over to Mark.



Mark T. Iwicki - Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thanks, Chris. Morning, everyone. Thanks for taking the time to be with us this morning. And as Chris said, I'm Mark Iwicki. I'm the CEO of the company. I've been at Kala for almost 5 years. We'll make some forward-looking statements this morning. So here's our appropriate disclaimer and notice about that.



We have a very e