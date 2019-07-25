Q2 2019 Kaiser Aluminum Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Kaiser Aluminum Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program may we recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's program, Melinda Ellsworth, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Melinda C. Ellsworth - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Kaiser Aluminum's second quarter and first half 2019 earnings conference call. If you've not seen a copy of our earnings release, please visit the Investor Relations page on our website at kaiseraluminum.com. We have also posted a PDF version of the slide presentation for this call. Joining me on the call today are Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Jack Hockema; President and Chief Operating Officer, Keith Harvey; Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Neal West; and Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Jennifer Huey.
Before we begin, I'd like to refer you to the fir
