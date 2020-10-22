Q3 2020 Kaiser Aluminum Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Third Quarter 2020 Kaiser Aluminum Earnings Conference Call. My name is John, I'll be your operator here for today's call. (Operator Instructions) And I will now turn the call over to Melinda Ellsworth.



Melinda C. Ellsworth - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Kaiser Aluminum's Third Quarter and First 9 Months 2020 Earnings Conference Call. If you have not seen a copy of our earnings release, please visit the Investor Relations page on our website at kaiseraluminum.com. We have also posted a PDF version of the slide presentation for this call.



Joining me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Harvey; Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Neal West; and Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Jennifer Huey.



Before we begin, I'd like to refer you to the first 3 slides of our presentation and remind you that the statements made by management and the information contained in this presentation to constitute forward