Q2 2021 Kaiser Aluminum Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Jackie, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Melinda Ellsworth. Ms. Ellsworth, you may begin.



Melinda C. Ellsworth - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Kaiser Aluminum's Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Earnings Conference Call. If you've not seen a copy of our earnings release, please visit the Investor Relations page on our website at kaiseraluminum.com. We've also posted a PDF version of the slide presentation for this call.



Joining me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Harvey; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Neal West; and Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Jennifer Huey.



Before we begin, I'd like to refer you to the first 3 slides of our presentation and remind you that the statements made by management and the information contained in this presentatio