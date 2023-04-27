Q1 2023 Kaiser Aluminum Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Kaiser Aluminum Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kim Orlando with ADDO Investor Relations. Please, ma'am, you may begin.



Kimberly Orlando - ADDO Investor Relations - SVP



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Kaiser Aluminum's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. If you have not seen a copy of our earnings press release, please visit the Investor Relations page on our website at kaiseraluminum.com.



We have also posted a PDF version of the slide presentation for this call. Joining me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Harvey; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Neal West; and Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Jennifer Huey.



Before we begin, I'd like to refer you to the first 3 slides of our presentation and remind you that the statements made by management and the information contained in this