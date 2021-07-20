Q1 2022 Karooooo Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Isaias Jose Calisto - Karooooo Ltd. - Founder, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, AJ. I want to thank everybody that's made time for our presentation of Q1 FY '22 results. I will go through the presentation. And clearly, at the end, I will answer as many questions as I possibly can.



I founded the company in 2001. We launched in South Africa in 2004. And during April this year, we moved our headquarters to Singapore. And we -- the holding company is Karooooo, and it now owns 100% of Cartrack as from April in this first quarter.



Since we set out in the business in 2004, we were always of the view that all vehicles will be connected and data will drive all aspects of mobility in the future. This ha